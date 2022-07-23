Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Sunoco stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 233,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,968. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sunoco has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $46.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 70.31%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.49 per share, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUN. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

