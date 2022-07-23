Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Stake Reduced by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Summit Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Summit Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $25.48 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.61.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.