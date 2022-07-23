Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.37

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.37 and traded as low as $13.40. Sumitomo shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 65,421 shares trading hands.

Sumitomo Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Sumitomo had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sumitomo Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

