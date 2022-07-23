Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $233.00 Price Target at Cowen

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $305.00 to $233.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $271.50.

Shares of SYK opened at $199.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.02. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after buying an additional 245,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after purchasing an additional 502,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,939,514,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

