Strong (STRONG) Market Cap Hits $1.07 Million

Strong (STRONG) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $7.71 or 0.00034691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $209,827.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032603 BTC.

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strong Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

