StockNews.com Lowers AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Sell

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

AtriCure Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of AtriCure stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.08. 239,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.35. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $136,736.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in AtriCure by 767.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 215.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 24.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

