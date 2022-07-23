Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,466,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $166,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,762 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.34. The firm has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

