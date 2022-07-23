Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Raises Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $30.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

