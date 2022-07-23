Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Five9 by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 54,918 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Five9 by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,370,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Five9 Trading Down 4.1 %

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $367,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,066.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,844.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $367,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,066.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,294 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.94.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.