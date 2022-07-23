Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $13,697,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $5,028,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 355,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 141,116 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 403.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 172,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 138,072 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $2,173,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GSBD opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $20.60.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.44 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 50.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

