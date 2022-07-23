State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 642 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $26,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $688.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $658.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.04.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.