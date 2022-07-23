State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,908 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $36,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $107,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $202.03 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.81.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile



HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

