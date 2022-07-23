State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,762 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $43,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after purchasing an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,269,624,000 after acquiring an additional 388,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,262,000 after acquiring an additional 150,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $773,385,000 after acquiring an additional 504,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $242.13 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

