State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,151 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Autodesk worth $27,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $195.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

