State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $40.51 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $40,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.18.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Profile



Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.



