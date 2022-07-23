State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $30.89 Million Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Sempra worth $30,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra stock opened at $154.24 on Friday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.13.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

