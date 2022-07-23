State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $38,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $154.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,204 shares of company stock worth $10,105,354 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.