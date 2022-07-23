State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 548 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $33,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $295.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.87. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

