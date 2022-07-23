STASIS EURO (EURS) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $126.34 million and $14.50 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00004564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

EURS is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

