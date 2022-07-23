Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF) Insider John Whittle Buys 10,000 Shares

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating) insider John Whittle bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £9,100 ($10,878.66).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.08) on Friday. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. has a 52 week low of GBX 89 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 100 ($1.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £368.02 million and a P/E ratio of 1,800.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 115.00%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

