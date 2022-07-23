Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Holdings Lifted by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.50% of Standard Motor Products worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,682,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SMP shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

SMP stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.30 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Insider Activity at Standard Motor Products

In other news, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 5,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $192,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 670,353 shares in the company, valued at $25,775,072.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence I. Sills acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $192,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 670,353 shares in the company, valued at $25,775,072.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $114,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,665.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.