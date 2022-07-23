Stack Financial Management Inc Grows Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 1.8% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $19,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.71.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH opened at $246.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

