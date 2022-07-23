Spaceswap SHAKE Market Cap Reaches $118,885.61 (SHAKE)

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can currently be bought for $156.63 or 0.00702317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap SHAKE has a market cap of $118,885.61 and $5,951.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016597 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032500 BTC.
About Spaceswap SHAKE
Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Buying and Selling Spaceswap SHAKE
