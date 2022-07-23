Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.07% of Southwest Gas worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 363.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Southwest Gas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,263,000 after purchasing an additional 71,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Southwest Gas by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 726,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,917,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE SWX traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.12. 350,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,986. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.14.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $278,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,719.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $62,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,655.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $278,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,719.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $794,112. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.