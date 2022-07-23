Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 132.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 16,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the airline’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.94.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.