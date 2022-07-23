Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sonoco Products updated its Q3 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.20-6.30 EPS.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.80. 645,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,774. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.69. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 45.79%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SON. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 27,157 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.