Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sonoco Products updated its Q3 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.20-6.30 EPS.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.4 %

SON stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SON. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,228,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,123,000 after purchasing an additional 164,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

