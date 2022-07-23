SOMESING Price Reaches $0.0236 on Major Exchanges (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $62.85 million and $983,104.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,658,017,161 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io.

SOMESING Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

