SnowGem 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00047830 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000788 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.