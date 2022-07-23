SmartCash (SMART) Tops 1-Day Volume of $20,771.00

SmartCash (SMART) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $721,780.06 and approximately $20,771.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc.

SmartCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

