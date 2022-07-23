Skycoin (SKY) Reaches Market Cap of $2.59 Million

Skycoin (SKY) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $12,714.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00016366 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032582 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

