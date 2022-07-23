SingularDTV Hits 1-Day Volume of $127.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (SNGLS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SingularDTV coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SingularDTV has a market cap of $177,612.76 and $127.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,433.75 or 1.00037899 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006705 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004461 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003809 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About SingularDTV
SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com.
SingularDTV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.
