Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.74.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP opened at $37.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.80 and a beta of 1.84. Shopify has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 978.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

