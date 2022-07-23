ShipChain (SHIP) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

ShipChain (SHIP) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $255,913.35 and $10.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,279.76 or 1.00007326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

SHIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ShipChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

