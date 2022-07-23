Shield Protocol (SHIELD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $263.00

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $92,652.23 and approximately $263.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004478 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016706 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001842 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032546 BTC.
Shield Protocol Profile
Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.
Shield Protocol Coin Trading
