Sherritt International (S) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Sherritt International to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$34.10 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:S opened at C$0.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.54. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60. The company has a market cap of C$146.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00.

S has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

