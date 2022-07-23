Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,487 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands makes up approximately 2.2% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $48,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 28,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Acuity Brands stock opened at $176.20 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.74. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. William Blair cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $842,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

