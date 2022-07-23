Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 12,911 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,911 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Alkermes worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 100.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Performance

ALKS opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $278.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Insider Activity at Alkermes

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $278,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 232,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,597.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $278,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,221 shares of company stock worth $4,108,669 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.