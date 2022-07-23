Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Graham worth $20,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 29.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of GHC opened at $577.42 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $533.77 and a twelve month high of $675.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $579.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $593.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $12.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $914.72 million for the quarter.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.37%.

Graham Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.