Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $8.90 Million Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,540 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $9,570,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

CRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of CRUS opened at $79.67 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.64.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

