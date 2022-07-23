Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,268 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of HomeStreet worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HMST shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Insider Transactions at HomeStreet

HomeStreet Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 5,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,410,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Amen Darrell Van purchased 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,410,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,913,660 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMST opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $57.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 31.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.34%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.