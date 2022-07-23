Seizert Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,387 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 34.6% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Summit Insights began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $128.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.16. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

