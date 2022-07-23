Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 16,227 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $23,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average is $110.98.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.07.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

