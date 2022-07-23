SEEN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $270.00 (SEEN)

SEEN (SEEN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, SEEN has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00003032 BTC on exchanges. SEEN has a market cap of $475,078.19 and $270.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SEEN Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com.

SEEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

