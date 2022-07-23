Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $617.74.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $463.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $456.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

