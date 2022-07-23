Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 477 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.4 %

BDX stock opened at $242.13 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.12.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

