Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,056,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,816 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

NYSE:TJX opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13. The company has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

