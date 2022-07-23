Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.
TSE:SIS opened at C$13.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$851.68 million and a PE ratio of 66.20. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$12.02 and a 12 month high of C$22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.98.
Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$183.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$178.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.8999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.
