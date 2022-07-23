Satovsky Asset Management LLC Makes New $144,000 Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.15 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.03.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently -77.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.