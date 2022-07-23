Satovsky Asset Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 957 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 0.2% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PXD. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE PXD opened at $209.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.72. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

